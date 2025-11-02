Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / PM Modi to address public rallies, attend mega roadshow in Bihar today

PM Modi to address public rallies, attend mega roadshow in Bihar today

The PM will address public rallies in Ara and Nawada and will attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna

Modi, Narendra Modi
This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies and attend a roadshow in Bihar on Sunday.

The PM will address public rallies in Ara and Nawada and will attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls.

This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls. Modi had held a roadshow earlier this year, soon after 'Operation Sindoor'.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the PM's roadshow. Before the roadshow, Modi will pay floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in the state capital.

The PM's roadshow will start from Dinkar Golambar in the evening and pass through Thakurbari Road, Bakarganj and will conclude at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan. Later in the evening, Modi will offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are also set to address several public rallies in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state on Sunday.

Gandhi will address rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria, while Shah will address public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections BJP

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

