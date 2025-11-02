PM Modi to address public rallies, attend mega roadshow in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies and attend a roadshow in Bihar on Sunday.

The PM will address public rallies in Ara and Nawada and will attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls.

This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls. Modi had held a roadshow earlier this year, soon after 'Operation Sindoor'.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the PM's roadshow. Before the roadshow, Modi will pay floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in the state capital.