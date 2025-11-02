Rahul, Priyanka among Cong's 40 star campaigners for 2nd phase Bihar polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav, are among the party's 40 star campaigners for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls.
AICC in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain, as well as senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, are also on the list.
The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.
The opposition INDIA bloc, which has RJD, Congress and Left parties as the main constituents, on Thursday declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Meira Kumar, Pramord Tiwiri, Ajay Rai, Imran Pratapgarhi, Pawan Khera, Shakeel Ahmed, Ranjeet Ranjan, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Jignesh Mevani, Anil Jaihind and Rajendra Pal Gautam are also on the star campaigners list for the second phase of polls released by the party.
