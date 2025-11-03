Can Bihar's industrial push create jobs and stem its migration crisis?

At his rally in Samastipur on October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had delivered the internet to every village at the lowest cost across the world. “This chaiwala has made it possible for young people to make reels from every village. The day is not far when young men will be able to set up startups in every village.”

“1 GB data is now cheaper than a cup of tea,” he said.

The riposte was swift. Within hours, Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor responded: “Bihar ke logon ko naukri chahiye. Data nahin, beta chahiye” (Bihar wants jobs. It wants its sons back home, not cheap data). The jab referred to the lack of jobs in Bihar, which drives young men to seek employment elsewhere.

Why does migration dominate Bihar’s politics? Migration is a recurring theme in Bihar’s political discourse. Possibly because it finds the issue uncomfortable, the state government has made no systematic effort to determine how many people — skilled or unskilled, educated or otherwise — leave Bihar each year for work and which districts contribute most to this relocation. The last reliable dataset was from the 2011 Census, which revealed that around 7.4 million people migrated from Bihar to other parts of India, next only to Uttar Pradesh at 12.3 million. Since then, there has been no authoritative data on the nature or extent of this migration.

Anecdotal evidence, however, is abundant. Prof A K Jha, who recently retired after teaching political science at L N University, Darbhanga, for 41 years, recalls visiting Goregaon in Mumbai and hearing Maithili spoken widely. Upon inquiry, he found that most of the housekeeping staff in the area was from Madhubani. “They were mostly young men aged between 18 and 30. They took me to their dwelling — though that’s a grand term for how they lived. They had an arrangement with building supervisors. I found bedrolls neatly rolled up at the foot of pillars in the basement garages of housing societies. At night, they would spread their bedrolls and sleep between the pillars; during the day, they cleaned cars and did odd jobs. They earned Rs 16,000–18,000 per month, some of which they sent home. I told them they could do similar work in Bihar. They said they wouldn’t be paid as much. There are also societal pressures,” he says.

He adds that for most people in Bihar, a “job” means a government job. Driving a car, running an eatery, or operating an auto-rickshaw is not considered respectable employment. How large is Bihar’s migration problem? Former 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh says nearly 73,000 workers from Bihar moved abroad in 2023. Roughly 7.2 per cent of the state’s population resides in other states, and more than half of all households rely on income earned elsewhere. “This is a demographic paradox. Bihar supplies labour to the world, yet struggles to convert that human capital into domestic productivity,” he observes.

Can industrialisation solve Bihar’s job crisis? The answer lies in industrialisation, but progress has been slow. Part of the problem is the dearth of large land parcels, although the government is building up a land bank to develop industrial estates and economic zones. It has also announced employment-linked incentives for industries. Speaking to Business Standard, state Industries Minister Nitish Mishra said the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) aims to acquire 15,000 acres across all 38 districts. Investing entities are eligible for land at Rs 1 an acre if they provide employment to 1,000 people or more.

Other ministers, however, concede the challenges. Land acquisition in Bihar is not only costlier than in other states but also more complex due to fragmented holdings. “In Haryana, the number of people the state government must pay for acquiring land might be one or two per acre. In Bihar, it could be 36 or even 51 per acre,” says Roads Minister Nitin Nabin. He notes that Bihar’s extensive national highway network — which has expanded by over 1,400 km between 2014 and 2025, from 4,467 km to 6,155 km — remains underutilised for the state’s economic development. What are the government’s plans to create jobs?

Nitish Mishra says that if re-elected, the NDA government’s priority will be to create extensive skilling opportunities and employment-intensive industries to curb migration. Nabin adds that the largest number of people leaving Bihar work in the construction sector. “Once we start building satellite towns, construction opportunities will be available right here in Bihar. No one will have to go out to look for work,” he says. The NDA has promised to create 10 million jobs in Bihar within the next five years. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), currently in opposition and part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, has also made employment its key focus.