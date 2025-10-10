Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Jungleraj' under RJD rule in Bihar

Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Jungleraj' under RJD rule in Bihar

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra criticises Tejashwi Yadav over RJD's past, while NDA, LJP, and JSP finalise seat-sharing ahead of elections

Harsh Malhotra, Harsh, Malhotra
“Tejashwi should first apologise for 'Jungleraj' during the RJD reign,” Harsh Malhotra said when asked about Yadav’s recent press conference. (Photo: PTI)
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Bihar elections 2025: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Friday criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he should first answer for his party’s past record before making promises about welfare schemes, according to a report by PTI.
 
“Tejashwi should first apologise for 'Jungleraj' during the RJD reign,” Harsh Malhotra said when asked about Yadav’s recent press conference. 
 
Malhotra, who represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, also serves as the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.
 

Tejashwi’s govt job promise

 
During a press conference on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav announced that if the RJD comes to power, the party would introduce a law guaranteeing that every family in Bihar has at least one government job.
 
“My first announcement is that for every family in Bihar that does not have a government job, a new law will be made to provide one. The Act will be brought within 20 days of the formation of the government, and within 20 months, every such family will have a government employee,” Yadav said.
 
He further accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of failing to create enough jobs, saying, “The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months.”
 

Bihar elections in two phases

 
This political exchange comes as Bihar prepares for Assembly elections scheduled for 6 and 11 November, with results to be announced on 14 November.
 

Seat-sharing talks

 
As seat-sharing talks continue, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has released its first list of 51 candidates, including academics, social workers, lawyers and retired officials.
 
Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), called an urgent meeting on Wednesday to decide the party’s strategy. He dismissed reports of disagreements within the NDA, saying, “The news circulating about me based on sources is completely false and baseless. I am not upset with anyone. Seat-sharing issues in the NDA will be finalised soon.”
 
According to reports, the NDA has reached a broad understanding on seat distribution, and the first list of candidates is expected to be released on 13 October, as reported by India Today.

Topics :Chirag PaswanBihar Election 2025 NewsBiharTejashwi YadavrjdPrashant kishoreBJPNational Democratic Alliance

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

