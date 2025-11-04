If we win, farmers to get bonus over MSP for paddy and wheat: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that farmers would be given ₹300 per quintal of paddy and ₹400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP, if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition bloc, also said heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the status of people's representatives' in the state.

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6.

All farmers will be given ₹300 per quintal of paddy and ₹400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Yadav said.