Our voters went with NDA fearing RJD will bring back jungle raj: Jan Suraaj

Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which failed to open its account in the Bihar assembly, on Saturday claimed that a section of its voters ended up siding with the BJP-led NDA "out of fear of return of jungle raj under the RJD".

Addressing a press conference here a day after the poll results were announced, its national president Uday Singh also claimed "polarisation" took place in the Seemanchal region in the aftermath of the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, a day before the November 11 polling was held in the area.

"I can say there was fear of the return of jungle raj under the RJD. Although I am not saying that there has been any jungle raj, the fear was there. Many people, who would have given us a chance, ended up voting for the NDA out of that fear," said Singh, the former BJP MP.

He added, "Let me make a distinction here. I am saying people had a problem with RJD, not with the Congress or other constituents of the opposition Mahagathbandhan". Singh, a former MP from Purnea, also said another factor came into play after the Delhi blast that claimed the lives of at least 13 people. "I was in the Seemanchal region and the incident did lead to polarisation of votes," he said. He also lamented, "Our Muslim brethren did not repose enough trust in us. This was despite the fact that we have been reaching out to them. But we are sure they will support us in the long run".

The party was said to have caught the imagination, especially of upper caste youth, by raising pressing issues such as unemployment, migration and the dearth of industries in the state. However, this did not translate into enough votes, despite an energetic campaign by Kishor and his team, and the party's vote share, according to Singh, stood at a paltry "four per cent". The Jan Suraaj leader also said, "We are disappointed with the outcome of the assembly polls, but not upset. Though we have not won even a single seat, we will keep opposing the ruling NDA." He claimed that "since June, till polls were announced, Rs 40,000 crore were splurged" by the Nitish Kumar government to "purchase" votes of the people through public money".

"The scale was unprecedented. Even money raised through a World Bank loan of Rs 14,000 crore has been diverted for doles and freebies," alleged Singh, who, incidentally, is the younger brother of former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh. Referring to Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 each was transferred to the bank accounts of women in the state, he said, "It must have been for the first time that people kept getting the money till a day before voting took place, despite the model code of conduct. This was enough to sway women who may have been hand-to-mouth." Singh said the Jan Suraaj is now waiting to see "how the government will transfer the remaining Rs 2 lakh that it has promised to the accounts of women in the state".

He also claimed that the space for opposition remained there in Bihar, despite the landslide victory of the NDA, which has "polled less than 50 per cent of total votes". Responding to a query on whether Prashant Kishor would remain active in politics as the JD(U) won more than 25 seats, Singh said, "You should ask this question to Kishor only". Kishor had previously claimed that he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JD(U) won more than 25 seats. The party bagged 85 seats in the assembly polls. Singh, however, added, "We still believe that the NDA, including the JD(U), would have been decimated had public money not been splurged to buy out votes. Please remember that it was not until the Jan Suraaj Party promised Rs 2,000 old age pension that the government raised the amount from Rs 700 to Rs 1,100 per month".

He also made light of the "vote theft" charge by the INDIA bloc, most notably the Congress, saying, "We believe names deleted during SIR were mostly of those who were dead or had migrated to other places. Even if there were a few anomalies, these could not have been on a scale large enough to make much of a difference". The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD. The massive scale of the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can be gauged from the fact that its two main constituents -- the BJP and the JD(U) -- clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.