Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Priyanka confident of INDIA bloc's win in Bihar, slams NDA's poll promises

Priyanka confident of INDIA bloc's win in Bihar, slams NDA's poll promises

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dismissed the NDA's election promises in poll-bound Bihar and said she is confident the INDIA bloc will win the upcoming assembly polls

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka
She briefly interacted with journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dismissed promises made by the ruling NDA in poll-bound Bihar and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will win the assembly elections.

She briefly interacted with journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state.

When her views were sought on promises like "1 crore jobs" in the manifesto released by the BJP-led coalition a day ago, Vadra said, "Why now? What have they been doing all these years?"  Notably, CM Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, has been in power in alliance with the BJP since 2005, barring a few brief hiatuses on account of his own stepping down or short-lived alliances with arch rival Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

RJD's Manoj Jha writes to EC, accuses Bihar govt of MCC violation

Premium

Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

NDA's Bihar manifesto focuses on youth, farmers and women empowerment

Congress calls Nitish's silence at NDA manifesto event an insult to Bihar

Topics :Priyanka GandhiPriyanka VadraBJPNDABiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story