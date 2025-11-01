Priyanka confident of INDIA bloc's win in Bihar, slams NDA's poll promises

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dismissed promises made by the ruling NDA in poll-bound Bihar and exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will win the assembly elections.

She briefly interacted with journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state.

When her views were sought on promises like "1 crore jobs" in the manifesto released by the BJP-led coalition a day ago, Vadra said, "Why now? What have they been doing all these years?" Notably, CM Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, has been in power in alliance with the BJP since 2005, barring a few brief hiatuses on account of his own stepping down or short-lived alliances with arch rival Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress.