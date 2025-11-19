Samrat Choudhary named BJP leader in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha named deputy

The new government will be formed on November 20.

Kumar, the longest-serving Bihar CM, will be taking the oath tomorrow, marking his 10th term. The oath-taking ceremony is set to take place in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Kumar is also set to be elected the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today.

NDA comfortably crossed majority

BJP and JD(U)-led NDA stormed back to power in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, both parties winning over 80 seats. While JD(U) won 85 seats, BJP secured 89, giving the NDA a comfortable majority to form the government.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal secured only 25 seats out of 143 seats contested in the state elections. The Congress won just six seats.