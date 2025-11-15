Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Lalu's daughter Rohini quits politics, says 'I'm disowning my family'

Lalu's daughter Rohini quits politics, says 'I'm disowning my family'

RJD received a drubbing during the Bihar Assembly elections, with the party only clocking 25 seats

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya
Lalu Prasad Yadav with his daughter Rohini Acharya (File Photo: PTI)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Saturday announced that she is quitting politics and disowning her family. Her announcement came a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal, founded by Lalu Prasad Yadav, received a drubbing in the Bihar Assembly elections and secured only 25 seats.
 
“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do … and I’m taking all the blame,” she said in a post on X.
   
Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav ended all family ties with his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and expelled him from the party, citing “irresponsible behaviour”.
 
The RJD, which had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, faced a major setback this time and was restricted to just 25 seats. The Congress won six seats, while the Left parties — the CPI(ML) Liberation and the CPI(M) — secured three seats together. In total, the Grand Alliance won only 34 seats.
 
On the other hand, the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) winning 89 and 85 seats, respectively. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha secured 19, five and four seats, respectively.
 
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which many had dubbed an “X factor” in the polls, failed to make an impact and did not win any seat in the two-phase election held on November 6 and 11.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar election results LIVE: Bihar polls result is unbelievable for all of us, says KC Venugopal

Our voters went with NDA fearing RJD will bring back jungle raj: Jan Suraaj

Cash transfer to women key to NDA's Bihar win: Jan Suraaj Prez Uday Singh

Bihar election results: How NDA, Mahagathbandhan parties have performed

Premium

Bihar's poll map shows sharp vote share swings amid heavy turnout

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavBihar Election 2025 NewsRohini

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story