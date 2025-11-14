Tarapur Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins in Bihar

The counting process for the Bihar Assembly elections started at 8 am today. According to the directions from the Election Commission of India, postal ballot counting began first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Tarapur is one of Bihar’s important constituencies because of its strong political history. Located in central Bihar, it has always seen tough fights between major parties like the RJD, JDU, BJP, and Congress. JDU has traditionally held the upper hand here, but this year, new candidates from BJP, RJD, and smaller parties have made the contest more uncertain. In the Tarapur constituency, voters mainly focused on development work, governance, and the reputation of local leaders.

The turnout in the first phase was recorded at 65.08 per cent, while in the second phase, 68.76 per cent of voters went to the polls.

Tarapur: Key candidates

BJP heavyweight and Bihar’s current Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary is contesting from the Tarapur seat, which was won by JDU’s Mewa Lal Choudhary in both the 2020 and 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. However, this time it is being seen as a BJP stronghold. Contesting from his family’s ancestral area, Samrat will be up against Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) Arun Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) Ashish Anand, and Jan Suraaj Party’s (JSP's) Santosh Kumar Singh.

What did exit polls say?

Shortly after the second phase of voting ended, several exit polls released their predictions for the Bihar Assembly elections. Most of them projected a clear victory for the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc were also expected to put up a strong fight. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party received the least promising projections, with most pollsters predicting it would win only 0–2 seats.