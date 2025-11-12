Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: All 243 seats register positive growth in voter participation

Bihar polls: All 243 seats register positive growth in voter participation

Despite voter roll deletions under the SIR process, Bihar's 2025 election saw a record 66.9% turnout, driven by strong participation of women voters across all 243 constituencies

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Despite being held under the shadow of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which saw the removal of over six million people, Bihar elections saw 66.91 per cent voter turnout -- highest since 1951 -- with each of 243 constituencies registering an increase compared to the 2020 polls.
 
Like most other states, turnout trends have fluctuated in the northern state.
 
In 2010, 86 per cent of constituencies reported positive turnout. This rose to 95 per cent in 2015, but fell sharply to 58 per cent in 2020.
 
In 2025, however, the state saw a remarkable recovery, with all constituencies showing a positive increase in turnout.
 
Compared to the 2020 election, the 2025 election saw turnout increases ranging from 3 per cent to 20 per cent across constituencies. Some seats recorded particularly strong participation.
 
At Kasba constituency, the voter turnout dipped from 67.3 per cent in 2010 to 66.4 per cent in 2020, and then increased to an impressive 81.7 per cent in 2025. Barari climbed from 66 per cent in 2010 and 67.2 per cent in 2020 to 81.6 per cent in 2025. 
 
Similarly, Thakurganj improved from 65.4 per cent in 2010 and 66.1 per cent in 2020 to 81.3 per cent in 2025.
 
On the other end of the spectrum, constituencies such as Kumhrarh (40.2 per cent), Bankipur (41.3 per cent), and Digha (42.8 per cent) registered the lowest turnout.
 
Even so, these areas still showed improvement compared to their past records, reflecting the overall upward trend across the state.
 
A striking feature of the Bihar elections remains the higher participation of women compared to men.
 
This has been a consistent trend in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
 
In 2010, women’s turnout stood at 54.5 per cent, compared to 51.1 per cent for men.
 
In 2020, women again outpaced men with 59.7 per cent versus 54.6 per cent. By 2025, the gap widened further. Women’s turnout reached 71.6 per cent, while men’s turnout was 62.8 per cent.
 
One possible explanation lies in Bihar’s high rate of male out-migration to other states for work, which often leaves women as the more consistent participants in local elections.  
 

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025BiharAssembly polls

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

