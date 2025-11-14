Patna Sahib Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins

The counting process for the Bihar Assembly elections started at 8 am today. According to the directions from the Election Commission of India, postal ballot counting began first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections went to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. In the 2025 assembly elections, the state witnessed a record voter turnout in both phases, with an overall turnout of 67.13 per cent, marking the highest since 1951. The overall turnout has increased by 9.62 percentage points compared to the 2020 Assembly elections, when it stood at 57.29 per cent.

ALSO READ: Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes for all 243 Assembly constituencies begins The turnout in the first phase was recorded at 65.08 per cent, while in the second phase, 68.76 per cent of voters went to the polls. Patna Sahib Assembly elections Patna Sahib, in the state capital, is one of the most important urban constituencies. The seat has been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for years and is seen as a test of its popularity among city voters, professionals, youth, and the middle class. Winning here would strengthen the BJP’s image in urban Bihar, while a loss could hint at changing moods in the capital.

Patna Sahib: Key candidates In the Patna Sahib seat, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ratnesh Kumar is contesting against Congress' Shashant Shekhar and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) Randhir Kumar. BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav is the incumbent in the Patna Sahib seat. What did exit polls say? Shortly after the second phase of voting ended, several exit polls released their predictions for the Bihar Assembly elections. Most of them projected a clear victory for the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc were also expected to put up a strong fight. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party received the least promising projections, with most pollsters predicting it would win only 0–2 seats.