'My name missing too': Tejashwi Yadav slams EC over 6.5 mn voter deletions

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the Election Commission has deleted names of around 6.5 million voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar — nearly 8.5 per cent of the total voters — without providing enough information to trace them. He added that even his own name is missing from the list, raising serious questions about the transparency of the process.

“My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?” Yadav said, while showing his phone as proof.

He said that the lists shared by the Election Commission do not contain vital details like addresses, booth numbers, or EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers of the deleted voters. This, he alleged, has made it impossible to identify whose names have been removed.