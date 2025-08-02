Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / 'My name missing too': Tejashwi Yadav slams EC over 6.5 mn voter deletions

'My name missing too': Tejashwi Yadav slams EC over 6.5 mn voter deletions

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav alleges 6.5 million names removed from Bihar voter list; says even his name missing, seeks booth-wise data from EC and SC intervention over lack of transparency

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the Election Commission has deleted names of around 6.5 million voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar — nearly 8.5 per cent of the total voters — without providing enough information to trace them. He added that even his own name is missing from the list, raising serious questions about the transparency of the process.
 
“My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?” Yadav said, while showing his phone as proof.
 
He said that the lists shared by the Election Commission do not contain vital details like addresses, booth numbers, or EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers of the deleted voters. This, he alleged, has made it impossible to identify whose names have been removed.
 
“Almost 20,000-30,000 names have been removed from every assembly constituency. A total of around 6.5 million voters, or about 8.5 per cent of the total, have had their names removed from the list."
 
He further added, "Whenever the Election Commission issued an advertisement, it would mention that many people had shifted, many were deceased, and many had duplicate names... But in the list provided to us by the Election Commission, they have cleverly not given the address of any voter, no booth number, and no EPIC number, so that we cannot find out whose names have been removed from the voter list,” he said.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Tejashwi YadavrjdBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

