Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of rigging 2024 polls, says poll system is 'dead'

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of rigging 2024 polls, says poll system is 'dead'

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of aiding BJP, says Congress has 100 per cent proof

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged and that the country’s electoral system is “already dead”.
 
He was speaking at a legal conclave on Saturday in Delhi, where he strongly criticised the ECI, claiming that the current Prime Minister is in power with only a “thin majority”.
 
During the event themed "Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways", Gandhi said, “The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. Please remember one thing that the prime minister of India enjoys a very slim majority. If 10-15 seats were rigged, and we suspect the actual figures to be closer to 70-80 to 100, he would not have been the prime minister of the country.”
 
 
He added that the Congress party has collected proof of fake voting in a Karnataka Assembly seat. “We checked photographs and names of electors and found that out of 650,000 voters, 150,000 votes were fake," he said.
 
He claimed the evidence will soon be made public: “You will see the shockwave that is going to go through the electoral system when we release this data. It is literally like an atom bomb.”

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'We have proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges EC involved in 'vote chori' for BJP

Parliament, New Parliament

Highlights: India to take all steps to protect national interests, says commerce minister

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi agrees with Trump calling India 'dead economy'; allies differ

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Everybody except PM, FM know India is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to protest against 'votes theft' in Bengaluru on Aug 4

 
Gandhi said the Congress will soon present irrefutable proof showing how the 2024 election was manipulated. “In the coming few days, we are going to prove to you without any doubt how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged, and it was rigged,” he alleged.
 
He said the Congress had long suspected irregularities in past elections, including the Gujarat Assembly polls. “Right from 2014, I had a suspicion that there was something wrong... Congress doesn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat... This was surprising to me.”   
 

'Constitutional institutions have been taken over'

 
The Congress MP accused the ECI of failing in its duty to protect democracy. “It's very clear that the institution that protects this (Constitution), and defends it has been obliterated and taken over,” he said.
 
Gandhi also said that he had been cautious earlier as he didn’t have the evidence. “But, I am making this statement confidently now because I have 100 per cent proof. And, whoever I have shown it to has fallen off the chair... It’s happening, literally,” he said.
 

'Vote chori' for BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

 
On Friday, speaking to reporters in Parliament, Gandhi directly accused the ECI of helping the BJP by stealing votes. “I have said 'vote chori' is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in 'vote chori'.”
 
He stressed that these are not baseless claims. “I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. As soon as we release it, the whole country would know that ECI is indulging in 'vote chori'. It is doing it for the BJP.”   
 
  He further added that the party conducted a six-month investigation into the election process after raising doubts during the Madhya Pradesh polls and the Maharashtra results.
 
He also alleged the ECI did not cooperate, prompting Congress to dig deeper. “What we have found is an atom bomb. When it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide in the country," Gandhi said.
 
Issuing a stern warning to the Election Commission officials, Gandhi said, “This is treason, nothing less than that. You may be retired, you may be anywhere, we will find you.”
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Parliament

Opposition protests rock Rajya Sabha; proceedings adjourned for the day

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Opposition MPs write to Om Birla, seek special discussion on Bihar's SIR

Amartya Sen

Not only Bengalis, Every Indian has right to travel freely: Amartya Sen

Parliament

LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

Parliament, New Parliament

RS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections BJP Bharatiya Janata Party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon