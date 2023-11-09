Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Chhattisgarh minister and Congress candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was allegedly attacked in Bemetara on Wednesday night.

According to the police, miscreants threw stones at Kumar's convoy on Wednesday night, when he was returning from Jhal village late at night.

An official said that the police has registered a case and further action is being taken in the case.

Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, said, "Congress candidate from Nawagarh Assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered, and required action is being taken."

A video of Kumar's vehicle, which was attacked, showed visible cracks in one of the window panes. The Congress had fielded Kumar from the Nawagarh constituency in Chhattisgarh for the Assembly elections.



#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Minister & Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy reportedly attacked with stones in Bemetara, on Wednesday late. — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023



Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on Tuesday, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 15 seats, with a vote share of 33.6 per cent.

