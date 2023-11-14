Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress' time in state is over, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ruling time of the Congress party in Chhattisgarh is over, and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will lose his seat as well.

Addressing a rally in the Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said, "When the Congress can ditch its own senior leaders, then it is certain that it will cheat people and not fulfill the promises made to them."

He added, "The Congress has also understood that now its time is over in Chhattisgarh. Some journalist friends from Delhi and political analysts have told me that the chief minister (Baghel) is himself going to lose (election from Patan seat)."

The prime minister further said that the Congress party hates him so much that it abuses the entire Other Backward Classes (OBCs) community in his name. "The Congress hates Modi. They have started hating even Modi's caste. For the past few months, the Congress has been abusing the entire OBC community in the name of Modi... They have even refused to apologise after a court directed them to do so," he said.

Targetting the Baghel-led government in the state, he said that this is an example of how much hatred the Congress party in the state has for the OBC community. "It is the Congress that insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is the Congress which conspired to end Babasaheb's politics," PM Modi said.

Talking about the vote bank in the state, PM Modi said that the Congress can do anything for vote bank and appeasement.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded last week, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.