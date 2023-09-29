Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches schemes for safe travel for women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched schemes aimed at ensuring safe travel for women in the state.

The schemes include the provision of a panic button in every passenger vehicle. Global Positioning System (GPS) services will also be installed to locate the vehicle once the panic button is pressed.

Chief Minister Baghel also announced the establishment of the Nirbhaya Command and Control Centre, which will ensure women's safety in the state.

During the event, Baghel stated that the schemes from the transport department "will not only provide complete safety to women while travelling but will also reduce road accidents. Taking action against vehicles without valid documents will also curb crime to some extent."





Also Read: Transport Commissioner Dipanshu Kabra mentioned that GPS and panic buttons would be installed in passenger vehicles as part of the Nirbhaya project itself. In case of an emergency, when a person presses the panic button, the information will immediately be relayed to 112.Also Read: BJP accuses Congress of Naxal ties in Chhattisgarh, presents 400-page diary

Kabra added that the GPS would provide the vehicle's location, ensuring that help can be dispatched immediately.

"Apart from this, more vehicles can be tested in less time through the automated fitness centre. After Raipur and Durg, action is being taken to establish additional automated fitness centres in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, Korba, Raigarh, and Rajnandgaon," he said.

Bio-Ethanol Plant in Durg

Chief Minister Baghel virtually inaugurated a state-of-the-art bio-ethanol demonstration plant in Godhi, Durg to promote biofuel. The Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority has prepared the technical design and drawings of the plant under the guidance of scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMRI).

Baghel also inaugurated the Chhattisgarh Niwas in New Delhi, which was built at Rs 60.42 crore on a 43,803-square-foot area. The Niwas has 61 rooms and 13 suites and has been constructed to accommodate people travelling from Chhattisgarh to Delhi for government, non-government, and medical purposes.

First tennis academy in Chhattisgarh

To promote lawn tennis in the state, the chief minister inaugurated the first tennis academy of the state. The academy, constructed on four acres in Labhandi, Raipur, came at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

"World-class tennis competitions will soon be organised here," Baghel added.