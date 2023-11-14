Chhattisgarh elections: Lotus ready to bloom in state, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the lotus is now ready to bloom in Chhattisgarh. During his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, Thakur said, "Now the lotus is ready to bloom in the mess spread by the Congress."

He said that the people of Chhattisgarh are now ready to defeat the corrupt Congress leaders. "Now Chhattisgarh is ready to wash all the people who have spent crores of rupees in the Mahadev App," he added. On Monday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not take action "selectively" and said that he should first take action against former CM Raman Singh.

During an event in Durg on Monday, CM Baghel said that PM Modi should take action against Raman Singh first. "He should not take action selectively. He should take action against people like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajit Pawar, who have come out clean after being washed in 'Modi washing powder," CM Baghel said.

Reacting to Baghel's remarks, PM Modi, during an election rally in Mungeli, said that the bugle of the end of Congress' bad governance is being sounded.

The prime minister said, "The countdown to the Congress' "bidai" has begun now. The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for five years. The public of the state is more eager for the "bidai" of the Congress from the state. The public doesn't want the Congress anymore."

Accusing the Congress of having direct involvement in the Mahadev betting app scandal, PM Modi said, "I have some questions for the Congress leaders who are fond of teaching mathematics. I want to ask some questions about the party. The Mahadev betting app scam is worth Rs 508 crore and the investigating agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh chief minister is also in jail. The Congress should reveal how much money the chief minister received in this. How much money the other leaders of the party have received and how much money has reached Delhi."

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded last week, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

