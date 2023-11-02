Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh elections: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town on Thursday

Chhattisgarh elections: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district, which is going to polls in the first phase of the elections on November 7

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Kanker district on Thursday. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official said that PM Modi will hold a rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district, which is going to polls in the first phase of the elections on November 7.

PM Modi will arrive at the Raipur airport at 1:55 pm on Thursday and will leave for Kanker in a helicopter. His rally is scheduled to be held at 3 pm in Kanker town, the official said.

The police has put up a massive security cover at the rally venue. A multi-layered security blanket involving personnel of the state police and paramilitary force besides the Special Protection Group (SPG), has been put in place in the area.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. As many as 20 seats falling in seven districts of Maoist-hit Bastar division and Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai districts will witness voting in the first phase, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Chhattisgarh elections LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker today

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 93-year-old to vote for first time in Kanker

Chhattisgarh elections LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Kanker today

Chhattisgarh public has always put faith in Congress, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Rahul Gandhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel have short-term memory loss, says Fadnavis

Contribution of tribals important in enriching Chhattisgarh's culture: PM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhBharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongressBS Web ReportsAssembly elections

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story