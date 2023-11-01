Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh public has always put faith in Congress, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh public has always put faith in Congress, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the people of Chhattisgarh have always trusted the Congress party and will continue to do so

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the public in the state has always trusted the Congress party and will continue to do so.

Speaking at an event in Durg, CM Baghel said, "They [BJP] haven't promised anything to the public of Chhattisgarh. They know that the public of Chhattisgarh is not going to trust their guarantees. The public here has always put faith in the Congress and the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel."

CM Baghel filed his nomination papers on Monday, aiming to continue the Congress's rule in the region. Following his allegations, BJP vice-president Raman Singh said that Baghel's term is "limited to just 40 more days".

Singh said, "Priyanka Gandhi came to Chhattisgarh and announced to provide cylinders for Rs 500. The Bhupesh Baghel government knows that it will be thrown out of power. So, they are trying to save themselves by making announcements. It has no significance now. Bhupesh Baghel is the chief minister for 40 days more."

He added, "Corruption does take place but such corruption wherein the government itself, along with its officers, is involved, will only be found in Chhattisgarh."

BJP president J P Nadda compared Chhattisgarh's past five years to an eclipse. "There was a lunar eclipse last night, but there has been an eclipse in Chhattisgarh for the last five years and now the time has come to get it removed," he said.

Speaking at a public meeting in Rajnandgaon district, Nadda said that the Baghel government is immersed in corruption and is deceiving the public's trust. He said, "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government is deeply immersed in corruption, due to which public welfare and development work have come to a standstill. Whatever promises the Congress party made to the public remained unfulfilled. Bhupesh Baghel's government is the only government that deceives the public."

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Chhattisgarh elections: JCC (J) chief Amit Jogi files nomination from Patan

Rahul Gandhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel have short-term memory loss, says Fadnavis

Contribution of tribals important in enriching Chhattisgarh's culture: PM

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

Chhattisgarh polls: Rs 38 cr worth of cash, illicit liquor seized in state

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelJagat Prakash NaddaPriyanka GandhiChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhCongressRaman SinghBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBS Web ReportsAssembly elections

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story