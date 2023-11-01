Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Rahul Gandhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel have short-term memory loss, says Fadnavis

Rahul Gandhi, CM Bhupesh Baghel have short-term memory loss, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel suffered from short-term memory loss as they have forgotten the promises they made to the people

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday compared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to the lead character of "Ghajini", who suffered from short-term memory loss.

In a press conference in Raipur, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "After seeing some rallies of Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, I am reminded of the film Ghajini. They are suffering from memory loss. They have forgotten what they promised in the past and have started lying afresh."

He added, "People are asking about the Congress' promise of prohibition but they don't remember it anymore. The Congress promised to start an air ambulance, but are unable to run normal ambulance services."

Talking about the alleged PSC (Public Service Commission) scam, Fadnavis said that in Chhattisgarh, one had to be the children of politicians or bureaucrats in order to secure jobs. "The Modi government had launched welfare schemes for the poor but the Baghel government stopped construction of houses for them. They claim they will bring new schemes for construction of houses, which is never going to happen," he added.

Also Read: Contribution of tribals important in enriching Chhattisgarh's culture: PM

He further said, "We had heard someone had consumed "chara" (fodder) in Bihar. But, in Chhattisgarh, they consumed "gobar" (cow dung)."

Fadnavis said that the Chhattisgarh government was also involved in production of counterfeit holograms that were being affixed to liquor bottles, resulting in an illicit profit of Rs 2,000 crore. He added that this money was being used for elections.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Next Story