Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Congress has set a new record for bribery in govt offices, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress has only given dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Congress party has set a new record for bribery in the government offices in Chhattisgarh.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, PM Modi addressed an election rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district. He said, "The Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. The Congress party set a new record for bribery in the government offices."

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to back the daughter of a tribal family, the President of the country, but the Congress opposed it. "For the first time in history, the BJP decided to make the daughter of a tribal family the President, but the Congress opposed it. They carried out propaganda against her. This protest of the Congress was not against the BJP but against tribal daughters."

He added, "The election is not just to elect an MLA, or a chief minister, but it is an election to decide your and your children's future. The people of the state and the BJP worked together for the formation of Chhattisgarh. Till the time the Congress government ruled, they kept fighting with the BJP government here. But we still worked for the development of the state."

Also Read: Chhattisgarh polls: 6,400 voters opt for ECI's 'vote-from-home' facility

He added that the people of Chhattisgarh have seen the failure of the Congress government in the last five years. "In these years, only Congress leaders and their relatives saw development in their assets as their number of bungalows and cars increased. What did the poor, Dalit, backward, tribal families of Kanker and Bastar get?"

PM Modi said he further said, "Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. Congress set a new record for bribery in the government offices."

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Topics :Narendra ModiBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhBharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongressnaxalismNaxal AttackBastar

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

