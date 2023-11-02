close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh polls: 6,400 voters opt for ECI's 'vote-from-home' facility

A total of 6,447 voters have decided to avail this facility, the poll officials said on Thursday

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 6,400 voters in Chhattisgarh have decided to avail the Election Commission of India's vote-from-home facility introduced for people above 80 years of age and persons with more than 40 per cent disability in the state assembly elections to be held this month, officials said.
A total of 6,447 voters have decided to avail this facility, the poll officials said on Thursday.
In the elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, a total of 2,03,93,160 voters, including 1,01,35,561 males, 1,02,56,846 females and 753 transgenders, will be able to exercise their franchise, a statement issued by the poll authority said.

Of the total voters, 2,457 are those who have completed the age of 100 years and are witness to the festival of democracy (elections) since its beginning, while 7,29,267 voters in the age category of 18-19 are first-time electors, it said.

"The Election Commission has introduced the facility of voting through postal ballot at home to voters above 80 years of age or with more than 40 per cent disability. A total of 6,447 such voters have decided to avail this facility," it said.

Among the 90 assembly constituencies, Raipur City North seat has the highest number of third gender voters at 96. Four constituencies of capital Raipur have 275 transgender voters, it said. Of the total voters, 19, 907 are service voters and the number of overseas Indian voters is 17, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

MPCB asks HPCL, Tata Power to cut down production by 50% in Mumbai

UNESCO's tag for Kozhikode testament to rich literary heritage: CM Vijayan

Chhath Puja Special Trains: Indian Railways to run 283 special trains

India most important country for US, says Ambassador Eric Garcetti

People can send Rs 2,000 notes by post to RBI offices for direct credit

Topics : Chhattisgarh ECI Election

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon