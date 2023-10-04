Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / NMDC steel plant to give employment to 50,000 people in state, says PM Modi

NMDC steel plant to give employment to 50,000 people in state, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the dream of a developed Bharat will "only be realised when states, districts, and villages develop in the country"

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Bastar's Jagdalpur.

He also inaugurated the NMDC Steel Limited steel plant at Nagarnar.

During the event in Bastar, PM Modi said, "Physical, digital, and social infrastructure are crucial parameters for a developed nation. Chhattisgarh is known for steel manufacturing. We are focusing more on infrastructure development. Due to the new steel plant, 50,000 people will get employment opportunities."

He added, "The vision of a developed India will be fulfilled when every corner of the country will be developed... Today, multiple development projects worth more than Rs 27,000 crore have been inaugurated here."

The Prime Minister said that the dream of a developed Bharat will "only be realised when states, districts, and villages develop in the country".

Talking about Vande Bharat trains, PM Modi said, "In the state, after the electrification of the railway network, Vande Bharat train is also being operated. In the upcoming years, all the stations of the state will be developed and transformed by the Central government."

He also inaugurated a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki, a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara, the Boridand-Surajpur rail line doubling project, the redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the Taroki-Raipur demu train service.

The list of development projects in the state also includes a road upgrade project from "Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border section" of NH43. 

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Under BJP, whoever goes to jail will not get bail: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Under BJP, whoever goes to jail will not get bail: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

BJP takes out 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' carrying binoculars in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 27,000 cr in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

Developed Bharat's dream to come true when villages develop: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhBharatiya Janata PartyBJPCongressNMDCBastar

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story