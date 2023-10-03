Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 27,000 crore in Jagdalpur, located in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the NMDC Steel Limited steel plant at Nagarnar in the Bastar district. Built for Rs 23,800 crore, the plant is a greenfield project designed to produce high-quality steel.

During the event, the Prime Minister said, "The vision of a developed India will be fulfilled when every corner of the country is developed... Today, multiple development projects worth more than Rs 27,000 crore have been inaugurated here."

He also inaugurated a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki, along with a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.

The Prime Minister stated, "In the state, following the electrification of the railway network, the Vande Bharat train is also being operated... In the coming years, all the stations in the state will be developed and transformed by the Central government."

He laid the foundation stone for the Boridand-Surajpur rail line doubling project and the redevelopment of Jagdalpur station, in addition to initiating several other projects.

The Prime Minister also took part in a public rally as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political programmes.

Addressing the rally, he said, "The entire country is observing the condition of Chhattisgarh under Congress rule over the last five years. Corruption is rampant across the state, and Chhattisgarh ranks among the leading states in terms of violence. It seems as though Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are competing with each other in terms of murders, looting, and crimes against women."

Critical Care Blocks in Chhattisgarh

Last month, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones for "critical care blocks" in nine districts of the state, namely Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar, and Raigarh. Subsequently, he distributed 100,000 sickle cell counselling cards.

During this event, he mentioned that many leaders visited India during the G20 Summit held in New Delhi and were impressed by the development in the country.

He concluded by saying, "Every state and region in the country is receiving equal importance in terms of development... Chhattisgarh serves as a powerhouse for development in the country. Over the last nine years, we have worked towards the multidimensional development of Chhattisgarh. Today, a new chapter is being written in the state's railway development..."