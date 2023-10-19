Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / People have rejected Congress: BJP MLA ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

People have rejected Congress: BJP MLA ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

The Congress has so far announced 83 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, with the second list of 53 candidates released on Wednesday

ANI
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With days left for assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brijmohan Agrawal has said that people have rejected Congress and that is why they are fielding new candidates in every election.

"Congress does not have any other candidate which they can choose for the second time and therefore they bring a new face in every election...The people have rejected Congress...," the BJP leader told ANI in Raipur on Wednesday.

The Congress has so far announced 83 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, with the second list of 53 candidates released on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister of the poll-bound state, TS Singh Deo on Wednesday said that the remaining seven candidates will be finalised soon.

While, the ruling party has decided to again field Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, from Durg City, Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha has been given a ticket from Dharsiwa constituency.

Moreover, the party has fielded Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur South City Assembly seat against BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal.

The elections for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

Meanwhile, among the 53 candidates list, announced earlier, Congress has pitted Gulab Singh Kamro from Bharatpur-Sonhat - ST constituency, Ramesh Singh from Manendragarh, and Purshottam Kanwar has been fielded from Katghora.

Earlier on Sunday, the party released the first list of 30 candidates, fielding Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Earlier after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Amit Shah to address two BJP rallies in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

Topics :CongressBJPChhattisgarh pollsAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story