Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections , the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced that unaccounted cash, liquor, and other goods worth over Rs 5.5 crore have been seized in the state.

The seizures occurred between October 9 and 16, following the implementation of the model code of conduct. The enforcement of the model code of conduct aims to create a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.





According to officials, items seized include Rs 85 lakh in cash, 11,851 litre of liquor worth over Rs 37.57 lakh, 1,838 kg of narcotics worth Rs 61.57 lakh, 63 kg of jewellery worth Rs 1.7 crore, and other goods worth Rs 2.03 crore.

Ahead of the elections, the CEO's office has been working to crack down and prevent any attempt to influence the upcoming Assembly elections through the use of unaccounted cash, liquor, or other valuable items in the state.

The office of the CEO urged citizens to report any suspicious activities or attempts to bribe voters during the election period.

Less time for first phase, says Deputy CM

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given very little time for the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

"On November 7, the first phase of [Assembly] elections will take place. For these 20 seats, the ECI has given very little time. In this little time, the Congress will get to the activities of making all the preparations, filing nominations, seeing the Dussehra celebrations and other festivals, meeting with the people, and performing better in the elections," he said.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, while the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will vote on November 17.