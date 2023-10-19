Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Amit Shah to address two BJP rallies in Bastar

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Amit Shah to address two BJP rallies in Bastar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, where polling will be held in the first phase on November 7

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two rallies in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division on Thursday, where polling will be held on November 7. Ahead of the Assembly elections, this will be Shah's second visit to the state after the announcement of the election schedule for the 90-member Assembly.

Shah earlier addressed an election rally in Rajnandgaon on October 16.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the union home minister will arrive at the Maa Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur shortly after noon. Shah will attend a public meeting and nomination rally at Lalbagh Maidan in Jagdalpur after his arrival. He will later leave for Kondagaon, where he will attend an election meeting and nomination rally at the Police Ground complex.

In the first phase, polling will be held in 20 Assembly segments — Konta, Bijapur, Dantewada, Chitrakot, Jagdalpur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Keshkal, Kanker, Bhanupratappur, Antagarh, Mohla-Manpur, Khujji, Dongargaon, Rajnandgaon, Dongargarh, Khairagarh, Kawardha, and Pandariya.

The remaining 70 seats will be covered in the second phase. The Congress party has declared candidates for 83 out of the 90 seats. The BJP has announced its candidates for 86 seats, including all 20 going to polls in the first phase.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP, which had ruled the state for 15 years (2003-2018), was reduced to five seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged five and two seats, respectively.

Voting in the state will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

BJP accuses Congress of Naxal ties in Chhattisgarh, presents 400-page diary

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

Congress will continue 'appeasement' if they win: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Topics :Amit ShahBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhCongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBS Web ReportsAssembly electionsBastar

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story