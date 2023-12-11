Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / Swearing-in of new Chhattisgarh CM on Dec 13 in Raipur; PM Modi to attend

Swearing-in of new Chhattisgarh CM on Dec 13 in Raipur; PM Modi to attend

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the saffron outfit in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislature party leader at a meeting attended by all the 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs

Chhattisgarh's chief minister-designate and BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai at Assam Legislative Assembly, in Guwahati. (File)
Press Trust of India Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Chhattisgarh's chief minister-designate and BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath along with his cabinet colleagues on December 13 at a ceremony in Raipur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, it was announced on Monday.

Besides Sai (59), who will be the BJP's first tribal CM, his council of ministers will also be sworn-in at the ceremony, an official release said. As per constitutional norms, Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Science College Ground in the state capital at 2 pm, the release issued by the state public relations department said.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, party's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and CMs of some other states will be present at the function, it said.

Sai, a prominent tribal face of the saffron outfit in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislature party leader at a meeting attended by all the 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs here. The BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state.

The Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to a tally of just 35 this time around. The Gondwana Gantantra Party, a regional outfit, managed to win in one segment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Stocks to Watch: Vishnu Prakash, Hero Moto, Cipla, Escorts, Oil, IEX, M&M

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

BJP's tribal face Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh chief minister

Baghel congratulates Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as new Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh's next CM Vishnu Deo Sai reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to be new CM of Chhattisgarh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh governmentBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story