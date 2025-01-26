'BJP planning to end welfare schemes': Kejriwal's charge on freebies debate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP was planning to end all welfare schemes launched by his party's government if it comes to power in Delhi.

Speaking at a press conference, the former Delhi chief minister called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for labelling welfare measures as "freebies." He also alleged that the BJP was trying to create guilt among the middle class while itself waiving debts amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore of 400-500 industrialists during the past five years.

"The BJP model gives people's money to its friends as loans and then writes off those loans in two to three years. In contrast, the AAP model provides direct benefits to the public, including welfare schemes worth nearly Rs 25,000 per month for each household in Delhi," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"The BJP has already clarified it will stop free electricity, free bus rides (for women), and other benefits provided by the Delhi government. I ask the people, will they be able to bear this cost if the BJP is elected?" he added.

Kejriwal said the Delhi Assembly elections is about how the taxpayers' money should be spent.

"One ideology, represented by the BJP, uses public funds to waive loans worth thousands of crores for its close associates. The other, our AAP model, focuses on providing free electricity, education, health care and transport to benefit the common man," Kejriwal said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the results will be out on February 8. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the BJP is attempting to regain power for the first time since 1998.