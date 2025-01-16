Bidhuri takes jab at CM Atishi calling her 'hirni', AAP says BJP anti-women

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday again targeted Delhi chief minister and his rival from Kalkaji seat Atishi, saying she was running around like a "hirni" (doe) in the streets of the constituency ahead of assembly polls after doing little for the people for years.

The BJP is "anti-women and makes disgraceful comments" about them, the AAP said in a statement, reacting to Bidhuri's remarks.

Before filing his nomination papers from the Kalkaji Assembly seat on Wednesday, Bidhuri gave a speech in which he targeted the chief minister and AAP over alleged shortage of water and poor condition of roads in the area.

"People are living in hell for four years. For four months before the polls, Atishi has been running around in the streets like a doe roams around in the jungle," he said.

The senior BJP leader, who has often courted controversies with his uncouth remarks, had recently drawn flak for his comments on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after which he had expressed regret.

At a BJP rally in Rohini earlier this month, he had accused Atishi of changing her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh" and went on to add that she "changed her father".

Hitting back, AAP had said that the BJP would face consequences for "insulting" women and Atishi broke down into tears during a press conference over the unseemly remarks by Bidhuri.

On Wednesday, Bidhuri claimed there was an outcry in Delhi over drinking water as not a single water treatment plant was installed in 10 years of AAP rule. The condition of the streets in Govindpuri was also poor, he claimed in his speech.

He said that Atishi was "clinging" to any woman she came across in the streets like she was "meeting a sister separated at Kumbh Mela".

The Aam Aadmi Party said if Ramesh Bidhuri can use "such derogatory language" for a woman chief minister, "what kind of language will he use for ordinary women if he becomes Delhi's Chief Minister".

The BJP leaders have a "long history of hurling insults -- be it in Parliament, abusing a Congress leader, targeting CM Atishi's parents, and now, once again, resorting to such despicable language," AAP alleged.

"If, by any chance, Ramesh Bidhuri were to become chief minister, imagine what kind of language he will use for the daughters and sisters of Delhi," said AAP which is ruling Delhi since 2015.

Bidhuri, a former two-time South Delhi MP who was elected MLA thrice from Tughalqabad, earlier this month landed in a controversy over his "sexist" remark that he will construct roads in Kalkaji that are like the "cheeks" of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Bidhuri was also rebuked by his party which instructed him to focus on campaigning instead of issuing personal comments against women leaders.