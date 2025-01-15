Business Standard

Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi constituency

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal led a 'padyatra' from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he filed his nomination

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections and urged people to vote based on work and not "abuses".

Before filing his nomination papers, Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman and Valmiki temples. He then led a 'padyatra' from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate's office, where he filed his nomination.

Hundreds of AAP workers, carrying party flags, walked with the former chief minister.

After filing his nomination, Kejriwal exuded confidence that the AAP would return to power in Delhi.

"AAP will form the government with full majority," he told reporters.

 

"I want to request the people of Delhi to vote based on work and not abuses," he said.

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal said the party has no vision, no chief ministerial face and no narrative.

"They are not telling what work they will do in the next five years. People of Delhi cannot be bought with a pair of shoes, people are seeing what the BJP is doing," he said.

On reports about a threat to his life from a pro-Khalistani outfit, the AAP leader said God was with him.

"Jako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koye (Those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). God is with me. One lives as long as their lifeline. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls them," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Prachin Hanuman temple.

Sunita Kejriwal said the people of Delhi know who will provide better governance.

"People know who can provide leadership. So, people will decide," she said.

Kejriwal has held the New Delhi seat since 2013. He is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

