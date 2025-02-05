BJP's only term in Delhi: How onions led to the party's defeat in 1998

ALSO READ: Delhi election exit polls LIVE: BJP predicted to trump AAP; Cong facing another wipeout In 1998, the soaring price of onions (Rs 40-50 per kg) became a catalyst for widespread public anger, eventually leading to end of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ) first, and so far only, term in Delhi. Despite leading the capital’s first elected government after 37 years, the party’s tenure from 1993 to 1998 was marked by instability, internal conflicts, and economic mismanagement, culminating in a crushing defeat at the hands of the Congress in December 1998.

Now, 27 years later, exit polls suggest BJP could finally reclaim Delhi, a city where it has remained an electoral outsider despite dominating national and state politics in other parts of the country. But to win back voters, the BJP must overcome the demons of its only term in power, marked by three chief ministers in five years, rising inflation, and leadership turmoil that led to its collapse.

1993-1998: Three chief ministers in five years

BJP won Delhi’s first Assembly elections in 1993, forming the government under Madan Lal Khurana, but within five years, the party cycled through three chief ministers — each facing controversies and internal battles.

1. Madan Lal Khurana (1993-1996) – Corruption and party infighting

Despite being a popular leader, Khurana resigned in 1996 amid corruption allegations. The party refused to reinstate him, leading to internal unrest within BJP ranks.

2. Sahib Singh Verma (1996-1998) – Onion crisis, public backlash

Verma took over but struggled with economic instability, particularly the onion price crisis in 1998. With prices skyrocketing to Rs 40-50 per kg, the issue dominated public discourse and turned voters against BJP, as onions are a staple in every kitchen. The crisis crippled BJP’s image, making it synonymous with inflation and governance failure.

3. Sushma Swaraj (1998) – BJP’s last-ditch gamble fails

In a desperate move, BJP replaced Verma with Sushma Swaraj, Delhi’s first female chief minister, just before elections were due. However, her 52-day tenure was too short to repair the party’s damaged reputation, and Congress swept the 1998 elections under Sheila Dikshit.

What was the 1998 onion crisis?

In January 1998, unseasonal rains impacted onion production, causing prices to rise from Rs 9-12 per kg the previous month to Rs 20-25 per kg. Exports were subsequently banned. Between March and July, exports resumed, but the rabi crop was affected by a heatwave, causing prices to climb even further, reaching Rs 28 by August.

India is the second-largest onion-growing country in the world, with significant global demand for its onion crop. During the 2022-23 period, India exported 2.5 MMT of fresh onions, valued at Rs 4,522.79 crore, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Despite these warnings, the central government, led by the BJP under then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remained unresponsive. By September, the government took notice as unseasonal rains delayed the kharif harvest, too, prompting plans for imports as prices continued to surge. In October, with onion prices breaching the Rs 50 mark, the central government finally allowed imports under the Open General License (OGL), even as international prices rose in anticipation of increased demand from India.

1998 elections: BJP’s collapse - Sheila Dikshit’s rise

The 1998 elections saw BJP’s seat count plummet, while the Congress, under Sheila Dikshit, swept to power. Dikshit remained chief minister for 15 years (1998-2013), focusing on infrastructure development, water supply, and public transport, which helped Congress retain Delhi for three consecutive terms. Delhi's much-vaunted metro network took shape and expanded under her watch.

Surprising entry of AAP in political theatre

In 2013, a new political player disrupted the Congress-BJP rivalry: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). After a brief first term, Kejriwal’s party returned in 2015 with a historic mandate, winning 67 out of 70 seats, reducing BJP to just three seats and wiping out Congress entirely. The trend continued in 2020, with AAP securing 62 seats and BJP struggling to make a dent despite its national popularity.

2025: Will BJP finally return?

Now, exit polls indicate that BJP might finally break its losing streak. However, its history of instability in Delhi’s governance still looms large. The final results will determine whether BJP can overcome its past failures or if Delhi voters remain unconvinced of its ability to govern the national capital.