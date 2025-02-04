The intense campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Monday evening, shifting focus to the polling day on February 5. The national capital is likely to witness a three-way contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Voting on all 70 constituencies will take place in a single phase on February 5. Polling stations across all constituencies will open at 7 am and close at 6:30 pm. Exit polls, which provide early indications of voter trends, will be released after that.

Delhi polls: What are exit polls?

Exit polls involve surveying voters immediately after they leave polling stations to gauge election outcomes. While they offer insights into possible results, they are not always accurate.

Several factors, such as sample selection, margin of error, and the honesty of respondents, influence their reliability. Despite these challenges, exit polls play a key role in shaping post-election discussions.

Delhi elections 2025: When will exit poll results be announced?

The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the publication of exit polls until 6:30 pm on February 5. The results of any such polls will be made public only after this period.

“The Commission notifies the period between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General and bye elections, shall be prohibited," the Election Commission stated in a notice issued on February 3.

Delhi Assembly polls: Who are the major pollsters?

Several media organisations conduct exit polls in collaboration with research agencies. Some of the prominent pollsters include:

Also Read

- Axis My India

- CVoter

- IPSOS

- Jan Ki Baat

- Today's Chanakya

Delhi elections 2025: Key constituencies and candidates

Some constituencies in Delhi are drawing attention due to the participation of prominent leaders.

New Delhi constituency: AAP patron Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress candidate Sandeep Dixit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, will compete for this high-profile seat.

Patparganj seat: AAP’s new entrant Avadh Ojha is contesting against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, while Anil Chaudhary represents Congress.

Rohini seat: In this key North-West Delhi constituency, AAP’s Pradeep Mittal is up against BJP’s sitting MLA Vijender Gupta.

Kalkaji seat: A three-way contest is expected between incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Kapoor (AAP), former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress leader Alka Lamba.

Jangpura constituency: BJP’s Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah is set to challenge AAP’s Manish Sisodia, with Congress fielding Farhad Suri.

Delhi elections 2025: A three-way battle

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly elections are crucial for AAP, which is aiming for a third consecutive term. Meanwhile, the BJP, riding high on recent victories in Haryana and Maharashtra, is looking to gain ground.

The Congress, a part of the INDIA bloc along with AAP at the national level, is also vying to revive its influence in the capital, where it once dominated the political landscape.

With 699 candidates in the fray across 70 constituencies, the elections will serve as a referendum on AAP’s governance, while also shaping the future of BJP and Congress in Delhi for the next five years. The results on February 8 will determine whether AAP retains power or if BJP and Congress manage to stage a comeback.

Delhi Assembly elections 2020

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP secured a decisive victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The BJP, its closest rival, won only eight seats, while the Congress failed to win any.

AAP’s dominance was even more pronounced in 2015 when it won 67 seats, leaving BJP with just three and Congress with none.

How accurate were the exit polls in the 2020 Delhi elections?

During the 2020 elections, exit polls overwhelmingly predicted an AAP victory, with most forecasts giving the party over 50 seats.

India Today-Axis My India projected the highest range for AAP at 59-68 seats. Meanwhile, Jan Ki Baat, NewsX-Neta, and India News Nation estimated 55 seats for AAP.

Times Now was one of the few polls to predict a slightly closer contest, giving AAP 47 seats and BJP 23.

Ultimately, the actual results closely aligned with the predictions, as AAP won 62 seats and BJP secured eight. Notably, exit polls in 2020 were more accurate compared to 2015, when predictions had significantly underestimated AAP’s landslide victory.