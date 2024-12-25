'BJP pressuring officers': Atishi after AAP's schemes called 'non-existent'

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring some officers in Delhi government departments for issuing notices discrediting proposed welfare schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi said, "The notices issued in newspapers today are wrong. BJP by putting pressure on a few officers got this notice published today. Administrative and Police action will be taken against these officers. The information that the Mahila Samman Yojana has been notified by the Delhi Cabinet is in the public domain."

Kejriwal and Atishi addressed the media after Delhi's women welfare and health departments issued public notices warning against registrations for the proposed ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’. The departments urged citizens to be cautious and refrain from sharing personal details for these “non-existent” schemes.