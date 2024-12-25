Business Standard

Delhi govt depts call AAP's healthcare, women aid schemes 'non-existent'

Delhi govt depts call AAP's healthcare, women aid schemes 'non-existent'

Delhi's women welfare and health departments warned the public against registrations for AAP's promised women and healthcare schemes, calling them non-existent and cautioning against potential fraud

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (centre) with Delhi CM Atishi (right) and party leader Manish Sisodia during a press conference during the launch of registrations for the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' New Delhi, 22 December, 2024.

Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s proposed schemes promising monthly aid to women and free healthcare encountered a significant roadblock on Wednesday as Delhi’s women welfare and health departments issued public notices warning against registrations for these “non-existent” schemes.
 
Last week, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Registration for both schemes began on Monday.
 
The Women and Child Development Department clarified in a public notice that it had received information through media reports and social media posts regarding a political party claiming to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.’
 
 
“It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi government,” stated the department’s notice, which appeared in leading national newspapers. The notice emphasised that since the scheme does not exist, no forms or applications for registration can be accepted.
 
The department also warned that any political party or organisation collecting forms or personal details in the name of this scheme is “committing fraud” and has no legal authority to do so.

Similarly, the Health and Family Welfare Department flagged concerns over the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana,’ asserting that no such scheme has been established. A detailed advisory urged citizens to be cautious and refrain from sharing personal details, signing documents, or trusting any entity promising benefits under these “non-existent” schemes.
 

Arvind Kejriwal reacts

 
Responding to the public notices, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led central government was rattled by the proposed schemes. “These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by fabricating a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders,” Kejriwal tweeted. He also announced a press conference at 12 pm to address the issue.
 

What are Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana?

 
Last week, Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,’ under which Rs 1,000 per month would be deposited into the bank accounts of every woman above 18 years of age in Delhi. The scheme, inspired by similar initiatives like the Ladli Behna schemes in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, is intended to provide financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections.
 
According to Kejriwal, the scheme will initially provide Rs 1,000 per month, with an increase to Rs 2,100 per month if the AAP retains power in the Delhi Assembly elections. The scheme, included in Delhi’s 2024-25 budget, was allocated Rs 2,000 crore. However, its implementation has faced delays due to financial constraints and administrative hurdles.
 
Kejriwal also announced the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana,’ which aims to offer free healthcare to residents above 60 years of age. However, this proposal has drawn criticism from opposition parties, particularly the BJP, which accused the AAP government of introducing such a scheme while hindering the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat initiative in Delhi.

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

