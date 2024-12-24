Ahead of Assembly polls, AAP's next promise is 24-hr water supply for Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday plans to ensure a 24-hour water supply throughout Delhi ahead of state Assembly elections. He confirmed that the initiative has already been implemented in the Rajendra Nagar locality of the city.

Speaking at an event at Rajendra Nagar in central Delhi, the former chief minister said, “Good news. From today, 24-hour water supply is starting in a colony of Rajendra Nagar. Very soon, it will be available in the entire city too.”

Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana registration This announcement is part of a broader series of welfare initiatives launched by the AAP. The party also introduced the Sanjeevani Yojana, which offers free medical treatment to Delhi residents aged 60 and older. Registration for the scheme has commenced in the Jangpura assembly constituency, where the AAP has nominated former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as its candidate.

“Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, if elderly individuals above 60 years of age fall ill, whether they visit a government hospital or a private hospital, the Delhi government will cover the entire cost of their treatment,” Kejriwal said. He further added that the scheme could potentially benefit around 2-2.5 million senior citizens in Delhi.

AAP’s welfare initiatives in focus

The former Delhi chief minister also highlighted the positive reception of the Mahila Samman Yojana, which offers a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to women in Delhi. According to him, nearly 250,000 women signed up for the program within hours of its launch.

AAP also introduced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship, designed to assist Dalit students with higher education. However, details regarding the scholarship’s budget and implementation remain unclear.

In the 2020 Assembly elections , AAP won an overwhelming 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured just eight.

Delhi elections: Support for auto-rickshaw drivers

The AAP has also launched an extensive welfare package for auto-rickshaw drivers, which includes Rs 10 lakh life insurance, Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, and financial support for daughters’ weddings and uniform expenses. The party also intends to reintroduce the ‘PoochO’ app to provide easy access to registered auto rides.

Furthermore, the party announced that auto-rickshaw drivers would receive a uniform allowance of Rs 2,500, credited twice annually to their accounts. In addition, the government will fund coaching for the children of auto drivers.

[With agency inputs]