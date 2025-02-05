Delhi election 2025 voting LIVE: Voting across all 70 seats begins, 699 candidates in the fray

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections begins. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi Assembly constituency. CM Atishi will be contesting against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba in Kalkaji. Over 1.5 crore voters of Delhi will vote today, to elect their next government. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would hope for a comeback in the national capital. The voting will start 7 am onwards across 13,766 polling stations and continue until 6 pm. On the 70 Assembly constituencies, 699 candidates are in fray.

At least 733 polling stations have been designated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already cast their ballots. The Election Commission has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check real-time crowd at booths. At least 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations. Additional police forces will be deployed for the sensitive booths where Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed to maintain law and order.

To facilitate voters and elections personnel, Delhi Metro services will begin operations early today. All Delhi metro services will begin their operations at 4 am and trains will run in the intervals of 30 minutes till 6 am. Afterwards, the normal schedule will be followed. To ease the process, DTC also plans to deploy extra bus services complementing the metro services. This action aims to ensure that public transport is available for all the people participating in the electoral process. Both DMRC and DTC have enhanced their service to enable easy access to polling stations through enhanced service schedules.