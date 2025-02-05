Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi Assembly elections: 19.95 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Delhi Assembly elections: 19.95 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the North East district at 24.87 per cent and Babarpur was leading among constituencies at 31.30 per cent

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting
Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A voter turnout of over 19 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

According to Election Commission data, 19.95 per cent voters cast their votes till 11 am.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the North East district at 24.87 per cent and Babarpur was leading among constituencies at 31.30 per cent.

Central Delhi district recorded the lowest voter turnout at 16.46 per cent with only 11 per cent voters exercising their franchise in Karol Bagh constituency.

East Delhi district recorded 20.03 per cent polling, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, Northwest 19.75 per cent, Shahdara 23.30 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent, South West 21.90 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, according to the data.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi.

Also Read

Delhi Assembly elections LIVE news: Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote; 19.95% voter turnout recorded

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall today; Info Edge okays stock split; ITC Hotels up 2%

Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu, Rahul, CM Atishi among early voters

Remember those behind polluted air, dirty water in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Public is in mood for change: EAM after casting his vote for Delhi polls

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Not just an election but 'Dharam Yuddh': Atishi seeks vote in Delhi polls

Delhi polls: Over 30K police personnel, 220 paramilitary companies deployed

Delhi Assembly elections: PM Modi urges voters to cast their vote

Delhi Assembly elections: 8.10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in polls

Late night FIRs against AAP leaders Kejriwal, Atishi and Amanatullah Khan

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaDelhi Assembly ElectionsElection ComissionAAPBJPIndian National Congress

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story