Late night FIRs against AAP leaders Kejriwal, Atishi and Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Police have registered late night FIRs against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates, including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kalkaji candidate Atishi Marlena, and Okhla constituency candidate Amanatullah Khan for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Additionally, the police also registered an FIR against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya after a woman filed a complaint against him for giving a flying kiss to her during the poll campaign.

Meanwhile, polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

FIR against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for sexual harrassment

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Dinesh Mohaniya has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, making inappropriate gestures, and blowing flying kisses at her while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections , police said on Tuesday.

The FIR, registered against the Sangam Vihar MLA, includes charges of molestation and sexual harassment. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Mohaniya blew flying kisses at her during the campaign and submitted a video as evidence.

The incident comes on the day Delhi heads to the polls. Mohaniya, a three-time MLA from Sangam Vihar, is contesting from the constituency once again.

FIR Against Amanatullah Khan

The police took action after a video emerged allegedly showing the AAP leader roaming in his Okhla constituency with his supporters after the official campaigning period had ended.

The DCP, South East Delhi, on the official handle on X posted, "In this matter, FIR No 95/25 under section 223/3/5 BNS & 126 RP Act against Amanatullah has been registered at Police Station Jamia Nagar for violating MCC."

FIR against Arvind Kejriwal

A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, an FIR was registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The complaint was filed by Shahbad resident Jagmohan Manchanda, accusing Kejriwal of falsely alleging that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna’s waters.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have been booked under Sections 192, 196(1), 197(1), 248(a), and 299 of the BNS Act. The FIR states that the complainant, an advocate and public-spirited individual, was aggrieved by the statements made by Kejriwal.

This legal action comes shortly after Delhi Police also registered a case against AAP leader Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In response, Kejriwal took to the social media to denounce the FIR, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Delhi Police of acting in favour of the BJP. He claimed that their actions were aimed at disrupting the electoral process, protecting BJP’s interests, and facilitating the distribution of liquor and money to sway voters.

FIR against Atishi Marlena

The police also lodged an FIR against the CM Atishi on Tuesday over violation of MCC. The South East Delhi DCP on Tuesday stated that AAP candidate Atishi, along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles, was found violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kalkaji.

"On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51), along with a group of 50-70 people and 10 vehicles, was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate the area due to MCC restrictions. Following a complaint by the Flying Squad Team (FST), a case under Section 223 of the BNS Act and Section 126 of the RP Act was registered at Govindpuri Police Station," the DCP said.

Other FIR against AAP leaders

In a separate incident, DCP, South East Delhi, reported that two AAP members, Ashmit and Sagar Mehta, allegedly obstructed and assaulted a head constable during a police response.

"On February 4 at 12:59 am, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. Head Constable Kaushal Pal responded and began videography. AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted him," the police stated.

An FIR (No. 106/25) has been registered under Sections 221, 132, 121(1), and 3(5) of the BNS Act at Govindpuri Police Station for obstructing public duty and assaulting a police officer on duty. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from ANI)