As the counting of votes unfolds in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections , the national capital will soon have its answer: Will Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secure another term, riding on its governance model, or is the city on the brink of a political shift? The outcome will not only shape Delhi’s leadership but also reflect broader political trends in the country’s capital.

Amid the tense political atmosphere, a familiar figure has once again captured Delhi’s attention - Avyan Tomar, a young AAP supporter often referred to as ‘Baby Mufflerman’.

‘Mini Kejriwal’ makes an appearance

Avyan, a young supporter of Arvind Kejriwal , arrived outside the former chief minister’s residence this morning, dressed as a mini version of the AAP leader. He wore a blue sweater with a white collar, a green puff jacket, spectacles, and a painted moustache, mimicking Kejriwal’s winter look from recent press conferences.

His father, Rahul Tomar, a strong AAP supporter, told NDTV, “We always come here on result days.” The AAP itself has affectionately nicknamed Avyan ‘Baby Mufflerman’, a reference to Kejriwal’s signature winter attire.

Tradition began in 2020

This is not Avyan’s first appearance as a mini-Kejriwal. His journey as an AAP mascot began during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when he was first spotted outside Kejriwal’s residence in a red sweater, an AAP cap, and a muffler wrapped around his head. A photo of him, then just four years old, flashing a victory sign, quickly went viral.

AAP’s official X handle had also shared his image at the time, calling him the ‘Mufflerman’.

Two years later, during the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Avyan even dressed up as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, complete with a turban and moustache, alongside Kejriwal’s trademark muffler, after AAP’s unexpected landslide victory in the state.

Following the 2020 Delhi elections, where AAP secured 62 out of 70 Assembly seats, Avyan was invited to Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony. That year, the BJP won eight seats, while the Congress failed to win any.

Delhi elections: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, will determine whether AAP can hold its stronghold for a fourth consecutive term or if the BJP will reclaim Delhi after nearly three decades.

Exit polls have predicted a strong BJP performance, with projections suggesting the party could win 45 to 55 seats, dealing a significant blow to AAP. The Congress, which has struggled in Delhi since 2013, is expected to win only one seat.