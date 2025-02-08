Public of Delhi will take revenge from Kejriwal: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

As the counting begins for the Delhi assembly polls, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, stating that the public of Delhi will take revenge from Arvind Kejriwal.

Exuding confidence in his party's victory, Khandelwal further stated that after losing the elections, Arvind Kejriwal would level accusations on EVMs and the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "The public of Delhi will take revenge on Arvind Kejriwal. It is our promise to the people of Delhi that we will write a new history in Delhi... They have been the machine of lies. After losing the elections, Arvind Kejriwal will level accusations on EVMs and the Election Commission..."

BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma on Saturday said that it's an important day for Delhi and prayed for the formation of a BJP government in the national capital.

"It's an important day for the people of Delhi. I prayed that the BJP govt to be formed in Delhi..." Verma told reporters.

Verma is fighting against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly constituency. Also Read: Delhi election results 2025 LIVE updates

Also Read

He also offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election started on Saturday under tight security arrangements.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital. Also read: New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal up against Parvesh Verma

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that the exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. Also Read: Check delhi election winner list

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of more than two decades.