Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi poll results: Kejriwal leads; Atishi, Sisodia trail in early trends

Delhi poll results: Kejriwal leads; Atishi, Sisodia trail in early trends

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: The 10 am trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead in 37 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 20

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As vote counting continues for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 
The 10 am trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead in 41 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 28. Early trends indicate that key AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Atishi are trailing in their respective constituencies.
 
As of 10 am, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is leading with 4,679 votes in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, with BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh following closely with 4,425 votes. Meanwhile, Congress' Sandeep Dixit is trailing with 742 votes so far.
 
In the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Atishi is trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a vote margin of 1,149.
 
As of 10 am on Saturday, AAP's Avadh Ojha is trailing BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a vote margin of 5,596 in Patparganj constituency. So far, Negi has received 12,776 votes, while Ojha has received 7,180.

Also Read

BJP's Shikha Rai leading over AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in Greater Kailash

Delhi election results 2025 LIVE: BJP crosses majority mark with leads in 42 seats, shows ECI data

Delhi poll results: Atishi trails in Kalkaji, Kejriwal ahead in New Delhi

Public of Delhi will take revenge from Kejriwal: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

AAP vs EC on Form 17C: Kejriwal launches website for 'voting transparency'

 
In Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing BJP's Shikha Roy by a vote margin of 459.
 
Delhi Election 2025: Exit polls  
 
Exit polls predicted a strong possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaiming power in Delhi after nearly 27 years. While some projections indicate a close contest with the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is expected to play a marginal role.  
 
A party needs 36 seats to secure a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Estimates predict BJP winning between 35 and 49 seats, while AAP is projected to secure between 21 and 37 seats. The Congress, once a dominant force in the capital, is expected to win at most three seats.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jangpura election results 2025: Can Manish Sisodia secure AAP's stronghold?

Arvind Kejriwal trails in New Delhi, BJP's Parvesh Verma takes early lead

AAP vs EC on Form 17C: Kejriwal launches website for 'voting transparency'

Exit polls will be proven wrong, AAP going to form govt: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Okhla Elections 2025: BJP's Manish Chaudhary leads against Amanatullah Khan

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishiManish SisodiaDelhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi AssemblyAam Aadmi PartyBJPCongressBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story