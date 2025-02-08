Delhi poll results: Kejriwal leads; Atishi, Sisodia trail in early trends

As vote counting continues for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

As of 10 am, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is leading with 4,679 votes in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, with BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh following closely with 4,425 votes. Meanwhile, Congress' Sandeep Dixit is trailing with 742 votes so far.

In the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Atishi is trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a vote margin of 1,149.

As of 10 am on Saturday, AAP's Avadh Ojha is trailing BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a vote margin of 5,596 in Patparganj constituency. So far, Negi has received 12,776 votes, while Ojha has received 7,180.

In Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing BJP's Shikha Roy by a vote margin of 459.

Delhi Election 2025: Exit polls

Exit polls predicted a strong possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaiming power in Delhi after nearly 27 years. While some projections indicate a close contest with the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is expected to play a marginal role.

A party needs 36 seats to secure a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Estimates predict BJP winning between 35 and 49 seats, while AAP is projected to secure between 21 and 37 seats. The Congress, once a dominant force in the capital, is expected to win at most three seats.