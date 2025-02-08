Memes flood social media as BJP gains in Delhi election results 2025

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 began at 8 am on Saturday, with early trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking a strong lead. As of 12 pm, BJP is ahead on 46 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 24 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the numbers continue to shift, social media users have turned to humour and political commentary, flooding platforms with memes and reactions about the election battle.

Delhi voter turnout: Highest in North East, Lowest in South East

The voter turnout in Delhi stood at 60.54 per cent, according to the ECI data. The North East district recorded the highest polling percentage at 66.25 per cent, while the South East district had the lowest turnout at 56.40 per cent.

AAP vs BJP: A high-stakes battle

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term, while BJP aims to reclaim power in the capital after 27 years. The voting for all 70 Assembly seats took place on February 5, with counting underway to determine the next government in Delhi.