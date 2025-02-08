Rohini Assembly results 2025: Vijender Gupta up against Pradeep Mittal

After single-phase voting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the electoral arena is filled with anticipation.

A total of 699 candidates contested across 70 Assembly constituencies, including 603 male and 96 female contenders. According to the Election Commission, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent.

In the Delhi Assembly polls, Rohini constituency — part of North West Delhi — recorded a voter turnout of 62.15 per cent.

Delhi polls results: Rohini Assembly constituency

Candidate name Party Votes Vijender Gupta BJP Pradeep Mittal AAP Sumesh Gupta Congress

Delhi elections Rohini seat: Candidates

Rohini is gearing up for a tough electoral battle between the AAP and BJP. Two-time BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who won in 2015 and 2020, is aiming for a third consecutive victory, facing AAP’s Pradeep Mittal. In the last election, Gupta secured a win over AAP’s Rajesh Nama ‘Bansiwala’ with a margin of more than 12,000 votes.

Delhi elections 2025: Demographics of Rohini

According to the Election Commission, the Rohini constituency had 182,979 registered voters in the 2020 Assembly elections, including 95,302 male and 87,665 female voters.

Also Read

In the 2015 elections, the constituency had a total of 174,600 voters, comprising 91,328 males and 83,262 females.

Rohini Assembly: Past winners

2020: Vijender Kumar (BJP)

2015: Vijender Kumar (BJP)

2013: Rajesh Garg (AAP)

2008: Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal (BJP)

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, BJP’s Vijender Gupta secured victory with a margin of 12,648 votes, receiving 62,174 votes (53.67 per cent) against AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala, who garnered 49,526 votes (42.75 per cent).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Vijender Gupta retained the seat for BJP, polling 59,866 votes with a 49.83 per cent vote share. AAP’s CL Gupta finished second with 54,499 votes (45.36 per cent).

Delhi election 2025: Exit polls

Exit polls showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong possibility of returning to power in Delhi after nearly 27 years. While some projections indicate a tight race with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is expected to remain a marginal contender.

To secure a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, a party needs 36 seats. Estimates suggest BJP could win between 35 and 49 seats, while the AAP is projected to secure between 21 and 37 seats. The Congress, once a dominant force in Delhi, is expected to win a maximum of three seats.