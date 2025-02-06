Delhi election exit polls: Axis My India predicts a massive win for BJP

On Thursday, three more pollsters announced their respective predictions for the Delhi Assembly election. Of the three, Axis-My India and Today’s Chanakya predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Axis-My India’s data showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was the most popular chief ministerial face with 33 per cent respondents favouring him, followed by BJP’s Parvesh Verma (13%), BJP’s Manoj Tiwari (125) and Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi (3%).

Exit poll BJP+ AAP INC Others Axis-My India 45-55 (48%) 15-25 (42%) 0-1 (7%) 0-1 (3%) Today’s Chanakya 51(+/- 6 seats) (49% +/- 3%) 19(+/- 6 seats) (41% +/- 3%) - 0(+/- 3 seats) (10% +/- 3%) Sources: Respective social media handles of above pollsters Most of the over a dozen pollsters, barring two, which made public their predictions on Wednesday, predicted an NDA win in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP last secured a majority in Delhi in 1993, the Union Territory’s first Assembly election since 1956.Sources: Respective social media handles of above pollsters