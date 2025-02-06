Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi election exit polls: Axis My India predicts a massive win for BJP

Delhi election exit polls: Axis My India predicts a massive win for BJP

Most of the over a dozen pollsters, barring two, which made public their predictions on Wednesday, predicted an NDA win in the Delhi Assembly

BJP, Maharashtra
BJP (PTI)
Archis Mohan Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On Thursday, three more pollsters announced their respective predictions for the Delhi Assembly election. Of the three, Axis-My India and Today’s Chanakya predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Axis-My India’s data showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was the most popular chief ministerial face with 33 per cent respondents favouring him, followed by BJP’s Parvesh Verma (13%), BJP’s Manoj Tiwari (125) and Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi (3%).
 
Most of the over a dozen pollsters, barring two, which made public their predictions on Wednesday, predicted an NDA win in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP last secured a majority in Delhi in 1993, the Union Territory’s first Assembly election since 1956. 
Exit poll BJP+ AAP INC Others
Axis-My India 45-55 (48%) 15-25 (42%) 0-1 (7%) 0-1 (3%)
Today’s Chanakya 51(+/- 6 seats) (49% +/- 3%) 19(+/- 6 seats) (41% +/- 3%) - 0(+/- 3 seats) (10% +/- 3%)
         
   Sources: Respective social media handles of above pollsters
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Assembly elections: Most exit polls give BJP clear edge over AAP

Delhi election exit polls highlights: Pollsters predict BJP majority; AAP says 'wait for results'

BJP's only term in Delhi: How onions led to the party's defeat in 1998

Delhi voters seek action on daily issues like sanitation, jobs, inflation

Delhi elections: Exit polls predict BJP return to power after 27 years

Topics :AAPexit pollsBJPCongress

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story