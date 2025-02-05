Delhi elections: Exit polls predict BJP return to power after 27 years

Exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may finally return to power in the national capital after nearly three decades. Some polls indicate a tight contest with ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Meanwhile, the Congress remains a marginal player.

A party needs to secure 36 seats to gain a majority in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. The BJP was last in power December 1998, before the Congress won the elections and Sheila Dikshit became the Delhi chief minister, serving for three consecutive terms.

Projections suggest the BJP could secure between 35 and 49 seats, potentially unseating the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, which is projected to win 21 to 37 seats. The Congress, once dominant in Delhi, is expected to win at most three seats. Health warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

Voting for the Assembly election took place across 13,766 stations in Delhi’s 70 constituencies. A total of 15.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term, emphasising its governance record and welfare initiatives. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a strong bid to reclaim control of the capital after over 26 years. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is also aiming for a comeback after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections.

What do exit polls say?

ABP Matrize

AAP — 32-37 seats

BJP — 35-40 seats

Congress — 0-1 seat

Peoples Pulse

BJP: 51-60 AAP: 10-19 Congress: 0

P MARQ

BJP: 39-49 seats

AAP: 21-31 seats

Congress: 0-1 seats

Chanakya’s Strategy

BJP: 39-44

AAP: 25-28

Congress: 2-3

What are exit polls?

ALSO READ: Delhi election 2025: How accurate were 2015 and 2020 exit poll predictions Exit polls are surveys conducted right after voters cast their ballots, aimed at predicting election outcomes based on their responses. However, exit polls are not official results and should not be considered as final. The actual outcomes may differ once votes are counted and officially declared.

Voter turnout

The voter turnout in Delhi stood at 57.7 per cent by 5 pm. Voting concluded at 6 pm. However, the final voter turnout will be announced after postal ballots are counted on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly elections 2025: 57.7% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm The Delhi elections 2020 recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, a dip from 67.1 per cent recorded in 2015, the highest in the city’s electoral history.

AAP vs BJP vs Congress

