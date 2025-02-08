As the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)".

"The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number-1 capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

"The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. I heartily congratulate all the workers of BJP Delhi who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda and State President Virendra Sachdeva. Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modi ji," he added on X.

The party is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP on 22. Congress has failed to open its account in Delhi for the third consecutive term.

As per the Election Commission, the BJP has won five seats in the Delhi election results. Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar, Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri Nagar and Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar have won their seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won six seats with Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantt, Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and Sahi Ram from Tughlakabad.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat in the Delhi elections to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.