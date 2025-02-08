The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to secure a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, with current trends indicating that it has crossed the majority mark. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had been confident of retaining power, is witnessing a major electoral setback, with some of its key faces losing.

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, lost to BJP’s Parvesh Verma in a close contested fight by around 1,200 votes.

Manish Sisodia

Similarly, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who shifted from his traditional Patparganj seat to Jangpura, lost to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah leading by 600 votes. He accepted defeat as counting of votes entered its last round.

"Party workers fought well. We all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," Sisodia said.

Atishi

Atishi, currently Delhi’s chief minister, defeated BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji by a narrow margin of 900 votes, a significant drop from her 2020 victory margin of 11,393 votes.

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing from Greater Kailash, where BJP's Shikha Roy has taken a significant lead of 3,646 votes.

Gopal Rai

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai, another AAP minister, is leading from Babarpur, and senior party leader Durgesh Pathak is ahead in Rajinder Nagar.

Amanatullah Khan

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, a two-time MLA from Okhla, holds a comfortable lead of over 15,000 votes.

Satyendar Jain

In Shakur Basti, AAP’s Satyendar Jain - who was recently granted bail in a money laundering case - is trailing behind BJP’s Karnail Singh by nearly 20,000 votes.

Avadh Ojha

Prominent IAS exam tutor and AAP’s high-profile candidate Avadh Ojha, who contested from Patparganj, is also struggling. BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi has established a lead of more than 20,000 votes against him.

Somnath Bharti

Similarly, Somnath Bharti is trailing in Malviya Nagar, with BJP’s Satish Upadhyay ahead by 6,539 votes.

Delhi went to polls on February 5 to elect representatives for its 70-member Assembly. AAP campaigned aggressively, promoting its ‘Delhi model’ - a governance strategy focusing on education, healthcare, and subsidised utilities - to counter the BJP’s accusations of corruption.

With vote counting still underway, the final outcome remains to be seen, but BJP appears poised to take control of the Delhi government, ending AAP’s dominance in the national capital.