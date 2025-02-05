Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / 2 Delhi CM office staff held with ₹5 lakh cash ahead of Assembly polls

2 Delhi CM office staff held with ₹5 lakh cash ahead of Assembly polls

Delhi Assembly elections: The voting for 70 Assembly constituencies started at 7 am on Wednesday, and the polling results will be declared on February 8

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi Police detained two staff members from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday after ₹5 lakh in cash was recovered from them, just hours before polling in the national capital’s 70 Assembly constituencies.
 
Officials told news agency ANI that they acted on a tip-off regarding individuals allegedly carrying cash. A Flying Squad Team (FST) arrived at the scene and apprehended the two men.
 
"We received a call that some people were caught with ₹5 lakh, our team reached there and FST (Flying Squad Team) handed over two men, namely Gaurav and Ajit...both are attached to (Delhi) CM office, as per the preliminary information.," Ravi Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South East, told ANI.
 
Authorities are probing whether one of the men served as an assistant to the CM’s personal assistant, while the other worked as a driver. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn positive; Asian Paints, Titan shares down up to 4%

Delhi elections 2025 voting LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi CM Atishi cast their votes

Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi Metro, DTC to begin early operations on Feb 5

Delhi election 2025: Traffic advisory issued for Feb 5, view list of routes

AAP's Satyendra Jain files defamation case against BJP leader Karnail Singh

 
The District Election Officer (DEO)/District Magistrate (DM) South-East confirmed the incident on social media platform X, stating that the FST team found Gaurav and Ajit Singh in a vehicle with ₹5 lakh. 
 
"FST team found two individuals, Mr Gaurav and Mr Ajit Singh, in a car with Rs 5 lakh. Gaurav stated that the money was received from Pankaj, PA to Ms Atishi, for booth management in Giri Nagar, KalkaJi(AC). Cash has been seized and police are further investigating it," he said in a post on X.
 

Delhi heads to polls

 
Voting in Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies started at 7 am on Wednesday, with over 15.6 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots.
A total of 13,766 polling stations have been set up for the elections, which will determine the political future of 699 candidates.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a strong bid to return to power after more than 25 years. Meanwhile, the Congress is seeking to revive its fortunes after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

Day before polls, Kejriwal booked in Haryana for 'poison in Yamuna' remark

To boost voter turnout, Delhi shops, salons to offer special discounts

Delhi elections updates: EC assured us of strict action, says Kejriwal after meeting with poll body

On poll eve, Kejriwal meets EC, alleges voter intimidation by Delhi Police

Topics :AtishiArvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi AssemblyvotingBS Web ReportsAAPAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story